Soccer-Qatar aims to host COVID-free World Cup -foreign minister

Dubai :

"Right now there are programs under development to provide vaccination to all the attendees of the World Cup. We will be able, hopefully, to host a COVID-free event," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, who is also deputy prime minister.





The president of global soccer body FIFA, Gianni Infantino, said in February that World Cup matches would play to full stadiums in Qatar next year. Al-Thani said he believed it would be the first carbon-neutral world event, QNA said.