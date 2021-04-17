41 people dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: UN

Geneva :

The UN agencies said in the statement issued on Friday that three survivors have been rescued and the search effort was still underway, reports Xinhua news agency.





Based on initial information, the UN agencies said that all those who died were from Sub-Saharan Africa.





"This tragic loss of life underscores once again the need to enhance and expand state-led search and rescue operations across the Central Mediterranean, where some 290 people have lost their lives so far this year," said the statement.