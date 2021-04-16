EU calls for negotiated settlement in Afghanistan

Brussels :

European Commission spokesperson Nabila Massrali told a press briefing on Thursday that the EU will continue to encourage "a politically negotiated settlement through continued direct talks between the parties", reports Xinhua news agency.





The bloc has also called for an end to the violence in the country, "which remains unacceptably high", the spokesperson added.





NATO allies on Wednesday agreed to pull out all of their armed forces from Afghanistan after the US announced that all American troops would leave the country by September 11.