Kohli, Rohit, Bumrah in BCCI's top grade of annual contracts

The trio, in 'A+' category, will earn Rs 7 crore for the year.





There are 10 players in the 'A' category who will get Rs 5 crore each while five players in category 'B' will get Rs 3 crore each.





The 10 cricketers in the 'C' category will get Rs 1 crore each.





List of contracted players:





Grade A+: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.





Grade A: R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, K.L. Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya.





Grade B: Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal.





Grade C: Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, Shubman Gill, Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammad Siraj.