World TT C’ships from Nov 23 in Houston

“After positive weeks of discussions with the Harris County Sports Authority, USATT and USOPC, the decision was to go ahead. Necessary adjustments will be put in place to cater for the ongoing worldwide pandemic; thus, ensuring the event will be staged successfully,” the ITTF said in a statement on Tuesday.





The decision was made at a meeting of the ITTF executive committee on April 11. ITTF CEO Steve Dainton said: “After the 2020 World Championships in Busan, Korea, was cancelled, it was very important to find solutions for the 2021 event. The table tennis world has been excited to have the event for the first time in the United States of America.”