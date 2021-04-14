ITL Commences Delivery of 1st Solis Hybrid Tractor with Cumulative Benefits of 3 Tractors in One at Rs. 7.21 Lakhs

New Delhi :

India’s fastest growing tractor manufacturer and the No. 1 Exports brand, ITL has developed the new technology marvel in collaboration with its Japanese partner Yanmar Agribusiness Co. Ltd. to deliver benefits of three tractors in one tractor. ITL has become the first tractor manufacturer in India to introduce ‘E-Powerboost’ - the Japanese hybrid technology under its Solis Yanmar range and has also patented the related product technologies. With the launch of new Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, ITL aims to further strengthen Solis Yanmar’s position as the 4W drive tractor experts.





The new 50 HP Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor is a customised product that optimises traditional diesel engine power combined with electric energy to deliver sustainable performance and high speed, similar to what is offered by a 60 HP tractor. The efficient heavy duty mileage engine of the futuristic tractor consumes fuel similar to that of 45 HP tractor, thereby reducing fuel consumption and save costs.





Using a simple ‘Power booster’ switch on the dashboard and a hand-operated lever, the customer would experience smooth power adjustment to gain a powerful boost in tractor performance. The advanced vehicle controller monitors the energy and the tractor also gets faster acceleration with its highly efficient electric motor. With the power booster, the Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor becomes the most powerful in its segment to offer unmatched performance.





Speaking on the company’s transformational journey, Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, ITL, said, “We are committed to bring new age technologies that exist in developed nations for farmers in India at affordable price. We have further raised the innovation bar in the industry with our Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor, which delivers the performance of 3 tractors. This is a 50 HP tractor fully engineered to work as per situation to deliver superior performance of a 60 HP tractor or give the fuel efficiency of 45 HP tractor. So the farmer gets the benefits of 3 tractors in 1. Our Hybrid tractor comes equipped with advance features such as E-Powerboost that will enable the farmer to get the power when he needs the most and keep optimising fuel efficiency while operating as regular tractor rest of the time.” He added, “The Hybrid tractor comes with lithium-ion-battery and advanced motor to reduce pollution and increase farmer’s confidence for increased productivity. The high voltage tractor battery can be charged with a simple 16A house hold socket plug and can be fully charged in less than 3 hours, making it a promising premium tractor that delivers benefits of three tractors in one tractor for farmers in India.” The Solis Hybrid 5015 tractor by Japanese 4WD experts Solis Yanmar comes equipped with lithium-ion-battery. It offers continuous power supply through synchro-controller and is maintenance free. The new tractor by Solis Yanmar also features such as auto-charging cut-off function that results in longer battery life. It also offers ‘charging on the go’ for continuous battery charging when the throttle is not engaged. Additionally, the Solis Hybrid 5015 gets a user-friendly 'Smart LED display' that depicts battery level charge in the tractor.





Solis Yanmar range by ITL is being manufactured at the company’s Hoshiarpur plant, which is the World’s No. 1 vertically integrated tractor manufacturing facility. The Solis brand has been winning hearts of the farmers across 130 countries for years now and was launched in India in 2019. It has been consistently increasing its presence in the country and is committed to bring farm prosperity at affordable costs to Indian farmers. Image: Mr. Raman Mittal, Executive Director, ITL