7 TN men among 14 on boat hit by ship in sea off Mangaluru

A crew of 14 Indians, including seven from Tamil Nadu, are in distress after the mechanized fishing boat in which they were fishing off the coast of Mangaluru was allegedly hit by a ship around 2 a.m., on Tuesday.
Madurai:
A Singapore cargo ship was involved in the incident, which took place 26 nautical miles off the the Mangaluru coast.
According to Fr Churchill, general secretary, The South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), Kanniyakumari, sailor of the boat named as ‘Rabba’ ventured for fishing off Beypore fishing harbour, Calicut in Kerala on April 11 with the crew of 14. The rest of the crew is said to be from West Bengal.
The sailor of the fishing boat is Alexander and he belongs to Colachel, Kanniyakumari district. However, it was not sure as the Indian Coast Guard is yet to give thorough information, he said. He also demaded adequate compensation for the affected fishermen.
Further, sources added that among the crew, three fishermen have been rescued and the Coast Guard personnel are engaged in search operation by ship and aerial search by helicopter to rescue eleven others in distress. The boat is owned by a native of Beypore, sources said.
Official sources from the Department of Fisheries said unlike Kanniyakumari district, the system of issuing fishing permit tokens to fishermen is not adapted in Beypore harbour and hence it’s difficult to trace and confirm the identities of the crew. Only when the boat sailor was able to reach by phone, the Department would know the clear picture of the situation.
Centre assures to secure release of 9 fishermen detained in Iran prison
The Union government on Tuesday assured the families of nine fishermen in Kanniyakumari that action will be taken to ensure early release of them from Iran prison. “Mission sought second consular access and requested for their early release. Response is awaited from Iran’s authorities,” said Sanjay Rawat, Second Secretary, Indian Consulate in Iran, in a mail sent in response to the email of P Justin Antony, founder president, International Fishermen Development Trust (INFIDET). Sanjay Rawat also said that three Kuwaiti boats with nine fishermen were seized by Iranian authorities for illegal trespassing in Iranian waters near Mahshahr port and were levied fine of USD 1,900 per head. After receiving the information, Mission requested to contact the boat owner in Kuwait for the early release of fishermen by paying their fines. On July 7, last year, Iranian authorities granted consular accuses and when the officials met the fishermen they were found in good health and were not facing any problem about food and other welfare issues. Their case is handled by a lawyer Karamat Panaji who is in touch with owner of the boats. However, only on January 7, this year, consulate in Bandar Abbas intimated that the Deylam court in Bushehr province, Iran imposed three years’ jail term on nine fishermen following which second consular access has been sought, said Sanjay Rawat.
