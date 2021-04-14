7 TN men among 14 on boat hit by ship in sea off Mangaluru

The capsized fishing vessel that was suspected to have been hit by a ship off the Mangaluru coast

A Singapore cargo ship was involved in the incident, which took place 26 nautical miles off the the Mangaluru coast.





According to Fr Churchill, general secretary, The South Asian Fishermen Fraternity (SAFF), Kanniyakumari, sailor of the boat named as ‘Rabba’ ventured for fishing off Beypore fishing harbour, Calicut in Kerala on April 11 with the crew of 14. The rest of the crew is said to be from West Bengal.





The sailor of the fishing boat is Alexander and he belongs to Colachel, Kanniyakumari district. However, it was not sure as the Indian Coast Guard is yet to give thorough information, he said. He also demaded adequate compensation for the affected fishermen.





Further, sources added that among the crew, three fishermen have been rescued and the Coast Guard personnel are engaged in search operation by ship and aerial search by helicopter to rescue eleven others in distress. The boat is owned by a native of Beypore, sources said.





Official sources from the Department of Fisheries said unlike Kanniyakumari district, the system of issuing fishing permit tokens to fishermen is not adapted in Beypore harbour and hence it’s difficult to trace and confirm the identities of the crew. Only when the boat sailor was able to reach by phone, the Department would know the clear picture of the situation.



