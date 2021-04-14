Auto driver kills bro-in-law for govt job

Vellore :

It all started after passers-by checked a farm well near the Chitheri railway gate on Monday as foul smell emanated from it and were shocked to find a decomposed male body with hands and feet tied. Immediately, they informed the fire services who brought out the body.





On information, Ariyur police reached the spot and conducted an investigation identified the body as that of Raja (34) a daily wager of Vellore Kaspa. Inquiries also revealed that he was murdered by his brother-in-law Kumar (37), an auto driver.





As Raja’s mother Lakshmi (60), a civic body conservancy worker, died a couple of years ago, Kumar knew that either his wife Usha or Raja, would get a government job on compassionate grounds. Also, death benefit amounting to Rs 6 lakh for Lakshmi proved to be a bone of contention as Kumar suspected that Raja was wantonly delaying the payment. So Kumar hatched a plan to kill Raja and get the entire benefits.





Hence on April 7, he invited Raja to Chitheri lake for a liquor party, killed him by throwing into the farm well.





After Kumar confessed to the crime, he was arrested on Monday.