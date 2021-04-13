KKR dishes out three-pronged spin attack in power-play

Chennai :

In Tuesday's game against Mumbai Indians (MI), KKR skipper Eoin Morgan flaunted the depth in his spin bowling attack by pressing into attack all three of his spinners -- in the playing XI --- in the first five overs of the MI innings.





It had an impact and gave KKR a good start. MI could make just 37 for one in the first five overs. With Australian pacer Pat Cummins bowling the sixth over of the innings and conceding just five, MI's accumulation in the power-play period was just 42 for the loss of Quinton de Kock's wicket.





Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had opened the bowling, conceding just three runs. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy then went for seven in his first over but got rid of Quinton de Kock, who was caught trying to hit the bowler out.





Harbhajan then conceded 14 in his next over but Morgan brought in Bangladesh left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan who leaked just four.





Chakravarthy then bowled his second for nine.





The number of options in the KKR squad shows the depth in spin department.





Apart from the three playing, KKR have West Indies international Sunil Narine, left-arm spinner Pawan Negi and current India spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep is yet to play a game.