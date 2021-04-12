Stalin condoles death of Cong’s Srivilliputhur candidate

Chennai :

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved members of Rao’s family and the party cadre, Stalin, in a statement, made an earnest appeal to people in public life to be cautious and get vaccinated without fail. Describing Rao as a dedicated Congress functionary who had held different positions, TNCC president KS Alagiri said, “He (Madhav) had sought ticket in every Assembly and Lok Sabha poll. After being denied ticket on several occasions, Congress leadership gave him ticket this time. He was hospitalised immediately after filing nomination. We were waiting for him to recover. He had left us without tasting victory. His demise is an irreparable loss.”





Meanwhile, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan who tested COVID positive a few days ago was hospitalised on Sunday. DMK sources told DT Next that Duraimurugan was admitted to corporate hospital in the city and he was doing well at the moment.





His son Kathir Anand has already isolated himself after testing positive. Duraimurugan was one of the prominent DMK faces to test positive after Kanimozhi.