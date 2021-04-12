Thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in State next week, Chennai to remain dry

Chennai :

According to experts, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over the week in certain districts. “Thunderstorm with light to moderate rain is expected to occur at isolated places over Western Ghats districts, delta districts, south Tamil Nadu and Karaikkal on April 12. Thunderstorms with light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over south Tamil Nadu and north interior Tamil Nadu on April 13,” said an official from the Regional Meteorological Department, Chennai.





Meanwhile, isolated heavy rain is likely over the south and Ghat areas of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Mahe on April 14 and 15, said the IMD. The RMC has also issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places over Nilgiris, Dindigul, Theni and Coimbatore districts.





“For the second day now, thunderstorms are giving good rains in Kanniyakumari district. Delta areas are also seeing rain. This is just the start as we go more into the next week, when thunderstorms will become widespread across Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh,” said weather blogger Pradeep John, who runs the page Tamil Nadu Weatherman.