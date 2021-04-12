Passengers protest as Emirates flight get cancelled after 4-hour-long wait

flight was rescheduled for Sunday evening. Passengers crowd in front of check-in counter after fligh

Chennai :

While the Emirates flight was supposed to take off around 4 am, the passengers including women and children reached the airport premises before midnight to complete the check-in.





Meanwhile, the pilot spotted a technical snag and alerted the technical crew. While the team was involved in rectifying the snag, passengers grew restless and surrounded the check-in counter of the Emirates demanding an explanation.





While they were provided with food and snacks, the flight was declared cancelled four hours later. The passengers were then shifted to different hotels in the city. Later, the flight was rescheduled for Sunday evening.