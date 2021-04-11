When Mika made a blunder in front of AR Rahman

Singer Mika Singh, who is currently seen as one of the captains in the singing reality show Indian Pro Music League recently revealed how at an event he made a language mistake infront of Oscar winning music composer and singer AR Rahman.
Mumbai:
During one of the upcoming episodes, Mika reveals that his weak point has been conversing in English fluently and that led him to make a mistake in front of the renowned musician.
Mika said on the stage: "My biggest weak point is my language, I am not someone who can speak fluent English but at an award function I tried to speak in English, and I messed up.
"Mika, who has collaborated with Rahman on the popular song "Heer toh badi sad hai" from the movie "Tamasha" added: "What I wanted to say was aI would love to work with Rahman Sir,' but I ended up saying 'Rahman Sir would love to work with me.'
It was an awkward and embarrassing moment for me, but I guess Rahman Sir understood me, and hence, he gave me the song 'Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai' and together we created a chart-breaking version of an emotional song."Indian Pro Music League airs on weekends on Zee Tv.
