When Mika made a blunder in front of AR Rahman

Mumbai :

During one of the upcoming episodes, Mika reveals that his weak point has been conversing in English fluently and that led him to make a mistake in front of the renowned musician.





Mika said on the stage: "My biggest weak point is my language, I am not someone who can speak fluent English but at an award function I tried to speak in English, and I messed up.





"Mika, who has collaborated with Rahman on the popular song "Heer toh badi sad hai" from the movie "Tamasha" added: "What I wanted to say was aI would love to work with Rahman Sir,' but I ended up saying 'Rahman Sir would love to work with me.'





It was an awkward and embarrassing moment for me, but I guess Rahman Sir understood me, and hence, he gave me the song 'Heer Toh Badi Sad Hai' and together we created a chart-breaking version of an emotional song."Indian Pro Music League airs on weekends on Zee Tv.