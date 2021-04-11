Ambitious BJP hopes to open account on May 2

Chennai :

Commenting about the growth of BJP in the state, the senior leader who wished not to be named differed with the views of his party colleagues that the BJP will win all the seats as they have formed an alliance with the ruling AIADMK. This elections our vote share will be close to 20 percent and there are chances for the TN legislative assembly to have elected BJP members in single digits, the BJP leader said pointing out that the prospects of actor Khusbhu is bright as her campaign picked up steadily in the slum pockets.





The actor toiled herself in the scorching sun and the poll arrangements and requirements were well handled by BJP state secretary Karu Nagarajan and former deputy mayor Karate R Thiagarajan. In Coimbatore south, the entry of actor Kamal has made the fight tough for the BJP–AIADMK alliance, but our leader Vanathi will scrape through on May 2 when the votes are counted, the BJP leader exuded confidence. “Public are fed up with the dynasty politics mooted by DMK and there was a visible synergy between the AIADMK and the BJP workers. We are very confident of winning the Thousand lights and the voters’ mood was encouraging for our party candidate,” said Karu Nagarajan, who is the poll in-charge for Thousand lights constituency.





The BJP workers are also hoping for some luck in Harbour constituency where Vinoj Selvam is fighting against the DMK siting MLA PK Sekar Babu. With about 40,000 north Indian votes, the BJP is hoping for the transfer of traditional two leaves vote bank to its party candidate.