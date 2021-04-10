Rohit bats for conservation of rhinos

Chennai :

This IPL Rohit has taken an unique approach to speak about a cause that he has long supported -- conservation of the one-horned rhinoceros or the Indian rhino.





The swashbuckling batsman sported a unique design of his IPL cricket shoes which showcased the endangered species on them on Friday.





''Yesterday when I walked on to the field it was more than just a game for me. Playing cricket is my dream and helping make this world a better place is a cause we all need to work towards.





''It was special for me to take a cause so close to my heart with me on the field while I do what I love. Every step matters,'' Rohit tweeted on Saturday.





The Indian rhinoceros faces several threats, including poaching, habitat loss and mass mortality from inbreeding and disease.





Defending champions MI lost the match by two wickets at the at MA Chidambaram Stadium.