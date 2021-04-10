Pau Gasol debuts in Barcelona return in 1st game in 2 years

Barcelona :

The former two-time NBA champion with the L.A. Lakers had not played since 2019, when he made his last appearance for the Milwaukee Bucks.





Hobbled since then with a nagging foot injury, the 40-year-old center decided to come back home in hopes of reviving his career in a second stint with Barcelona.





Gasol started the Euroleague home game against Bayern Munich. He scored nine points on four-for-nine shooting and grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes.





Bayern won 82-72.





Due to health restrictions in the pandemic, there were no fans in the stadium in Barcelona.