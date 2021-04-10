Lingel Windows Completes 15 Years in Providing Secure Windows Solutions in India

New Delhi :

The Ranchi-based startup offers subscription for milk produce from eight franchise farms to 1,200 subscribers in Ranchi, Ramgarh and Bokaro.





"We are charged with the investors' confidence as they oversubscribed our startup during this seed round," said Founder of Puresh Daily Manish Piyush. "With these funds, we will expand our product base across 10 tier two cities to 20,000 subscribers and partner with different entrepreneurs," he added.





"By incubating our business model at Ranchi, we have proved that consumers from the so-called 'Bharat' are ready and willing to pay a premium for such services," said Co-Founder Aditya Kumar. Angel investor network Agility is backing further investment into Puresh Daily, citing a solid team and its investors' proven track record.





"Milk is a recession-free business, capable of growth in COVID times. It is also highly unorganised with several dairy farms in dire need of upgradation and market reach. Their idea has enormous potential," said Founder of Agility Venture Partners Prashant Narang.