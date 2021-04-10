Chithirai fest flag hoisted at Big Temple

Thiruchirapalli :

It is customary to celebrate the Chithirai festival at Big Temple for 18 days and it was held in a simple way last year due to pandemic curbs. Last year also there was no car festival. Similarly, due to the second wave of COVID-19 virus this year that has been sweeping the entire country, the Chithirai festival is planned to be celebrated in a simple way and the temple authorities have decided to suspend the car festival which was scheduled on April 23 in view of the restrictions and to ensure the safety of the people.





On Friday, the holy flag was hoisted to mark the commencement of the Chithirai festival. Due to the pandemic restrictions, the procession and other events would be held inside the temple.





Assistant Commissioner (Palace Devastanam) Krishnan, Temple Executive Officer Madhavan and other authorities along with devotees participated in the flag hoisting event.