Corpn targets Rs 10 L fine/day from violators

With the number of new cases witnessing a rapid rise, the Greater Chennai Corporation has fixed a daily target of collecting Rs 10 lakh from those who violate COVID-19 safety protocols.
Chennai:
According to an order issued by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, Royapuram and Teynampet zones – both densely populated and have a large number of commercial establishments – have the highest target of Rs 1.50 lakh each. Kodambakkam zone, within which falls commercial areas of T Nagar and Koyambedu wholesale market, has been given a target of Rs 1.25 lakh per day. Tiruvottiyur and Manali have been given the lowest daily target of Rs 20,000.
“Zonal officers should ensure the collection of fine amounts and deposit it into the civic body exchequer immediately,” the order said. As per a government order, Rs 500 will be collected from the persons violating quarantine measures, spitting in public places, violation of social distancing norms, non-adherence of containment guidelines, while not wearing masks properly would attract a fine of Rs 200.
Also, Rs 5,000 will be collected from salons, spa, gymnasiums, commercial establishments and other public places for violating standard operating procedures. If the norms are violated for a second time, the facility would be sealed, the Commissioner said.
Prakash directed shops and commercial establishments to keep hand sanitisers at the entrances apart from distributing kabasura kudineer, vitamin and zinc tablets to the employees. They should also have thermal scanners, fingertip pulse oximeters and other equipment.
City police form special teams to enforce pandemic norms
From forming special teams to be on the rounds to holding meetings with marriage hall owners and residents’ welfare association representatives, the city police are ready with an elaborate plan to enforce COVID-19 pandemic norms from Saturday.
The city police have formed special teams that would be on rounds and book people violating the norms. The personnel would ensure that all road users and residents wore facemasks and do not violate the pandemic norms.
A senior officer said that in the first few days, they would advise the residents and road users, and may not slap cases.
“Apart from enforcing we will focus on creating awareness among people,” said city police chief Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal on Friday. He asked all subordinate officers to conduct awareness programmes in their jurisdiction, and also asked his teams to strictly enforce pandemic norms.
The city police have summoned all the mall owners and Kalyana mandapam managers to direct them to maintain social distancing as per government norms.
In Royapettah, officials also asked the residents’ welfare associations and merchants to follow the new guidelines to restrict the spread of COVID. In Arumbakkam, the police issued 5,000 masks to pedestrians who were found without them.
