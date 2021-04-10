Corpn targets Rs 10 L fine/day from violators

Chennai :

According to an order issued by Corporation Commissioner G Prakash, Royapuram and Teynampet zones – both densely populated and have a large number of commercial establishments – have the highest target of Rs 1.50 lakh each. Kodambakkam zone, within which falls commercial areas of T Nagar and Koyambedu wholesale market, has been given a target of Rs 1.25 lakh per day. Tiruvottiyur and Manali have been given the lowest daily target of Rs 20,000.





“Zonal officers should ensure the collection of fine amounts and deposit it into the civic body exchequer immediately,” the order said. As per a government order, Rs 500 will be collected from the persons violating quarantine measures, spitting in public places, violation of social distancing norms, non-adherence of containment guidelines, while not wearing masks properly would attract a fine of Rs 200.





Also, Rs 5,000 will be collected from salons, spa, gymnasiums, commercial establishments and other public places for violating standard operating procedures. If the norms are violated for a second time, the facility would be sealed, the Commissioner said.





Prakash directed shops and commercial establishments to keep hand sanitisers at the entrances apart from distributing kabasura kudineer, vitamin and zinc tablets to the employees. They should also have thermal scanners, fingertip pulse oximeters and other equipment.



