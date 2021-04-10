Lockdown not needed if guidelines followed, says EPS

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday said that a lockdown may not be imposed in Tamil Nadu, if people strictly follow the COVID guidelines laid out by the government.

Chennai : “A decision on lockdown to control the spike will be taken only based on the suggestions from medical experts. However, it may not be necessary if people follow the guidelines to keep the pandemic under control,” he said to the media in Salem after taking the second shot at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College.