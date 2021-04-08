Refunds given for 99 pc flight tickets cancelled during Covid-19 lockdown: AirAsia

North Delhi :

"We're happy to confirm that AirAsia India has processed refunds for 99 per cent of over 2,40,000 PNRs impacted due to flights cancelled during the COVID-19 lockdown from March 25 to May 24, 2020," read an official statement.





"All refunds have been processed to the original source of booking - the guest's account or credit card for direct bookings, or returned to the online or offline travel agent for bookings made through intermediaries," added the statement. The airlines is awaiting certain details such as bank account information from the remaining one per cent of guests, it further said.





The aviation company also appealed to all such guests to respond to the communication sent to them or reach out to them on any of their official channels. The Supreme Court had last September instructed all the airlines to fully refund the passengers, whose flights were cancelled during the lockdown period by March 31 this year.