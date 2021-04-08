Bodycare Creations Signs on as Official Partner of Punjab Kings for the 2021 Edition of Indian Premier League

New Delhi :

Speaking on the association, Mr. Sanjay Dawar, Managing Director, Bodycare Creations Ltd. said, "Punjab Kings is an exciting franchise in the IPL and we are delighted to be associated with the team that shares the same passion, dedication, never-say-die attitude and strength as Bodycare. At Bodycare, we're all for offering comfort, be it on field or off field and it gives us immense pride to roar as the official sponsor of Punjab Kings, the spirit of Punjab. We wish them all the best to bring the trophy home." This is the brand's first association with the Punjab outfit and with a great female viewership of the IPL, Bodycare has found the ideal partnership. Mr. Dawar elaborates further, "Cricket is undoubtedly the most-watched sport in the country and provides the perfect platform to connect with millions of young and vibrant sports enthusiasts. As part of our brand marketing strategy, we are all set to bat on a new pitch with this tie-up alongside garnering maximum visibility and viewership for the brand." Bodycare's special campaign on body positivity will also spread the right message to the viewers with this association.





Punjab Kings CEO Mr. Satish Menon said, "We are pleased to announce that Bodycare Creations will come on board as the team's official sponsor for IPL 2021. This partner confirms our belief in the rising viewership amongst women especially in the North of India. We are indebted to brands such as these that have taken the step to promote their products on platforms such as ours. Their support is our strength as we aim to excel on the field." Bodycare Creations will be the official partner for the Punjab Kings team with branding rights and promotional activities throughout the IPL 2021-2022 cricketing season. The brand logo will appear on the team's leading trouser.





About Bodycare Creations Since 1992, Bodycare Creations has set the standard for intimates. Pioneering the industry from design to production using the best materials and unparalleled technologies, to deliver comfort, confidence, and care to every woman. Bodycare strives to meet the diverse needs of its customers by continuously evolving with the latest technologies and innovation to deliver stylish and intimate innerwear that gives the best fit possible, made for everybody and every woman and man, it stands committed to offering fashion quality and comfort at an unbelievable price. Bodycare today is a renowned name in the innerwear industry all over India and overseas, constantly updating the designs keeping comfort and quality in mind.