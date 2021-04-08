L-G Tamilisai launches mass intensive COVID vaccination camps at hotspots

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday launched a mass intensive COVID vaccination camp at Reddiarpalayam here, identified as a hotspot area. According to a Raj Nivas statement, such camps would be held on Thursday at 7 more identified hotspot areas here.
Puducherry: She flagged off a three-wheeler deployed as campaign vehicle to spread awareness and urged the auto drivers to get vaccinated. Since, there was 6,000 auto rickshaw drivers here, the LG asked the secretary (Health) to arrange a special camp to get them vaccinated. Talking to newspersons on the occasion the L-G said that there was a spurt in the COVID cases in 11 states. Puducherry is also witnessing an increase in the spread though not in proportions of concern, she said. Seized of the imperativeness to control the spread of the virus, a high level meeting is being held to take stock of the situation on every Thursday, she said. She exhorted the people to wear masks and follow COVID appropriate behaviour scrupulously. She called up on all those above 45 years of age to get vaccinated.
