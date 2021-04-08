Crop-raiding wild tusker captured from Pennagaram, to be released into forest

Coimbatore :

Villagers of Ottanur, Neruppur and Mutharayan Kovil Kattuvalavu have been spending sleepless nights as the elephant aged around 20 years has been straying into these areas over the last two weeks.





Though villagers did not face any direct conflict with the wild jumbo, the animal had attacked three cows resulting in the death of one on April 4. It also damaged a two-wheeler. Following an outrage by people, the Forest Department chased away the elephant back into the jungle.





Then, electric supply was suspended for a long while in Neruppur village to avoid an accidental electrocution of the wild jumbo. Within a day, the elephant again retreated to raid crops and caused damage to farms.





“Large herds of elephants have been migrating from Karnataka into Krishnagiri district and are further moving towards Hogenakkal in search of fodder and water. It is one among the migrated elephants, which got habituated to raid crops over the last two weeks,” said an official.





A team from the Forest Department began the operation to capture the elephant by administering sedation to the animal that was found wandering around Eriyur in Pennagaram forest range.





The elephant was given a tranquilizer shot at around 8 am by forest veterinarian Prakash. In a few hours, when the animal slipped into a semiconscious state under the influence of sedation, it was lifted with a crane and loaded into a truck to be left inside deep forest area. A large number of people had gathered to watch the capturing operation.