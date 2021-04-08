‘Technology key to identify, control number of NCDs’

Chennai :

As the age group of those affected by NCDs is decreasing at a rapid rate, experts recommend implementing such policies for diagnosis and treatment as soon as possible to counter the impact of the pandemic, they added.





This was the main thrust of the seminar hosted by Apollo Hospitals on World Health Day on Wednesday. Releasing a report titled Health of the Nation, experts on the panel stated that NCDs were a rising cause of death among the younger age demographic.





“The Health of the Nation study highlights the need to direct our efforts efficiently towards controlling NCDs through optimal use of our healthcare infrastructure. The highest prevalence of pre-diabetes and diabetes is seen in 45 to 60-year-olds and is almost as high as the 60+ age group. However, there is a rising and troubling number among the 31-44 age group,” said Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director, Apollo Hospitals Group.





Highlighting the efficacy of AI and predictive algorithms in treating such cases, Dr Sujoy Kar, Chief Medical Information Officer said, “AI and predictive algorithms can predict risk, prevent premature health events and overcome chronic lifestyle diseases.”