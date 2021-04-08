Holiday for schools due to delay in return of teachers posted on poll duty

Chennai :

“Following a request from teachers, a holiday was announced for them on Wednesday. Besides, several teachers could only go home on Wednesday morning,” a senior official from the School Education Department said. Accordingly, all district education officers were asked to make arrangements that the holiday would be compensated on a weekend.





Pointing out that the holiday will be applicable to poll-duty teachers working in government and government-aided schools, the official said private schools could make decisions for their teachers, who also went for election-related works.





“Teachers have also requested a holiday on May 3, a day after counting day. A decision will be taken soon in this regard.”





The official added that as the election was over and the EVMs were shifted to counting centres, headmasters have been asked to sanitise all schools, including private institutions, which were converted into polling stations.





“Authorities were discussing whether to declare holiday for Class 12 students, who were attending classes till one day before the elections. It has been decided that all school managements should strictly follow all Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) since there was a spike in the number cases across the State.”