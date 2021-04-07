Tokyo-bound Avinash Sable to train in Uganda from Apr 10

New Delhi :

The 26-year-old will be training under foreign coach Addy Ruiter, who has guided athletes like Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda, the current world record holder in men's 5000m and 10,000m. Kenya, Morocco and Uganda are considered the hubs of steeplechase.





The AFI sent a proposal to the ministry for providing financial assistance to Sable for his 100-day training programme along with his coach Amrish Kumar in Uganda.





''Sports Ministry approves proposal for a high altitude training camp of 100 Days in Kapchorwa/Teryet, Uganda from 10th April 21 to 20th July 21. Amount sanctioned for training: Rs. 28,95,150,'' the ministry said in a release on Wednesday.





Sable had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 8.21.37 at the athletics World Championship final in Doha in October 2019. The Olympic cut-off was set at 8.22.00.





Sable, who was selected for Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in November 2018, has been so far allotted a total of Rs 16,58,656 approximately.





It includes Rs 2,58,656 for international competitions, recovery equipment and support staff and an out of pocket allowance of Rs 14,00,000 till February this year.





He had bettered his personal best in men's 3000m steeplechase to win the gold medal at the 24th National Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships in Patiala last month.





He clocked a time of 8:20.20 in Patiala.





Sable, who is currently training at the SAI NSSC Bangalore, had also won the gold with a timing of 8:24.40 at the Indian Grand Prix-3 and silver at the 2019 Asian Championships by clocking 8:30.19.