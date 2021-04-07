Just talking to Dhoni itself is a big thing: Natarajan

New Delhi :

Dhoni was one of the 16 wickets that Natarajan took in what was a breakthrough season for him in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year.





"I pitched one in the slot and he hit me for a big six -- 102 metres or something," Natarajan told ESPNCricinfo, referring to the match between SRH and CSK on October 13.





"The next ball I got his wicket (and didn't celebrate) -- I was just thinking about that previous ball. After coming back to the dressing room, though, I was happy," he further said.





Natarajan said that he spoke to Dhoni after the match.





"After finishing the match, I also had a chat with him. Speaking to somebody like Dhoni itself is a big thing. He spoke to me about fitness and encouraged me, saying that I will keep getting better with experience. He said, use slow bouncers, cutters, and variations like that. It has been useful for me," he said.