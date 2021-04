At 105 years, Marappa Gounder from Karupparayanpalayam, walked half-a- km to exercise his franchise in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

Coimbatore : The centenarian who did not choose the postal ballot, is most likely the oldest voter in Coimbatore and even across TN. Born on June 1, 1916, Marappa has been exercising his democratic right since 1952, when the then Madras State elected its first government.