3 poll-related deaths reported

Vellore :

A 62-year-old voter from Papanasam died after casting his vote. While the voters were actively participating in the polling at Starline Matriculation School booth at Ayyampettai Agraharam for Papanasam segment, Arjunan, from Vadampokki Street near Ayyampettai came to cast his vote at the booth number 94 and waited in a long queue. After casting his vote, Arjunan, a weaver working as a coolie, came out of the booth and collapsed. Soon, he was rushed to Ayyampettai GH. Doctors declared him brought dead. He was survived by wife, daughter and son.





Meanwhile, in Gudiyattam segment, a first-time voter Deepa (19), who was on her way to the polling booth on a two-wheeler driven by her father Natarajan was knocked down by a government town bus. Deepa was killed on the spot.





In Tirupathur Assembly segment in Sivaganga, Rajinikanth, a Physical Education teacher, deputed as polling officer at Karaiyur village died of cardiac arrest. A resident of Ponnalikottai, he excused himself from duty at the last minute. He breathed his last while travelling in a car of his relative on Tuesday morning, sources said.