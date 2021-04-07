Cops intervention ends residents’ 5-hr stir for amenities

Residents in Kumbakonam boycotted the election demanding basic amenities in their villages and the police pacified them to vote. They then came to cast votes after five hours.

Thiruchirapalli : Around 300 residents from three villages – Mathiyur, Mathirippu and Vandayar Iruppu belonging to Tiruvidaimarudur segment boycotted election and staged a road block holding black flags demanding basic amenities at the Mathiyur Main Road. Traffic was hit and they raised slogans in support of their protest. On information, Thirupananthal police team led by inspector Muthukumar rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitating villagers. Subsequently, upon assurance by the inspector, the villagers went to cast their votes after five hours.