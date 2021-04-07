Gloves and masks shortage, EVM malfunction reported in districts

Chennai :

Notably, in the Central district one youth cast his vote exercising the 49 P provision. Ramesh Kumar (Part no 190 and Sl no 990) resident of Mela Kalkandarkottai belonging to Tiruverumbur segment came to cast his vote, officials informed him that his vote had already been polled. Shocked by this, Ramesh Kumar demanded to allow him to cast his vote by using the 49 P provision. Subsequently, Ramesh Kumar cast his vote with a ballot paper. Overall polling activity was brisk across the region.





Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Karur after a clash erupted between AIADMK and DMK cadre over canvassing votes on Tuesday and police resorted to a mild lathicharge.





Sources said that while the polling was going on at booth number 170 of Karur constituency, a senior citizen vote, had reportedly told the officials that he wanted to cast his vote for DMK. On hearing this, AIADMK agents attempted to convince him. This triggered a heated argument between the AIADMK and DMK agents and soon it snowballed into exchange of blows. Striking force rushed to the spot and attempted to pacify the groups. However, the cadre failed to pay heed. So, police, resorted to a mild lathicharge to bring the situation under control.





DMK candidate V Senthil Balaji said, “The problem was instigated by the AIADMK agents, but the police intentionally charged the DMK cadre. I have reported the attitude of the police to the Collector.”





Malfunctioning EVMs delay voting in West





In the western region, barring some isolated incidents of malfunctioning of EVMs resulting in delay of the polling process, the day went off peacefully without any major law and order issues.





The EVM’s developed snag in around seven polling stations in the 10 Assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district. Polling was stopped for a while after EVMs in Poonga Nagar in Karumbukadai and Peelamedu did not function.





Similar incidents were reported in Tirupur, Salem and other areas.





Peaceful in all 10 seats in Madurai





Polling was peaceful in all the 10 Assembly constituencies in Madurai district on Tuesday. Voters thronged the polling stations since early morning in parts of Madurai to avoid scorching sun and brisk polling was reported. However, it slowed down around noon.





For some of the voters, who underwent thermal screening, the thermometers showed more than 100 degree Fahrenheit due to hot and sunny day. Their body temperatures become normal when they rested under shade and were then allowed to cast their votes.





An 86-year-old elderly woman, Rajamani Ammal, resident of Arapalayam came in an ambulance and exercised her franchise. She was transported in a wheel-chair to the polling booth.





Gloves shortage in integrated Vellore





In Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai and Tirupattur districts, shortage of gloves and masks was reported and social distancing went for a toss. More shocking was that agents were using cell phones inside polling booths violating the EC orders. The presiding officer of the lone polling booth at Moolagate (Anaicut constituency) had to beat a hasty retreat when his request to voters to adhere to social distancing norms drew him condemnations.





While in the Muslim school booth the lone woman PC could not get booth agents to stop using mobiles inside the booth. When Collector Shanmuga Sundaram heard this, he rushed to the spot and pulled up the agents.