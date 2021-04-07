Stalin hopes for a decisive mandate on May 2

DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday cast his vote in a booth near his residence and exuded confidence that the decisive mandate of the state people, who cast their vote enthusiastically against the ruling AIADMK would be known on May 2.

Chennai : Casting his vote along with his wife Durga Stalin and son Udhayanidhi Stalin in a booth in SIET College, which falls under Mylapore constituency, Stalin said, “I have discharged my democratic duty along with my family. People are casting their vote enthusiastically across the state and discharging their duty. Enthusiasm of the people shows their feeling against the ruling party. I am sure the outcome would be decisive on May 2.” Curiously, the DMK chief did not pay a visit to his Kolathur constituency till late Tuesday evening, contrary to expectations.