Congress leader Karti Chidambaram cast vote in Sivaganga

Sivagangai :

Congress leader Karti Chidambaram casts his vote along with his wife and daughter at a polling booth in Tiruppathur, Sivaganga district on Tuesday.





"I believe that DMK-Congress alliance will have a massive victory in Tamil Nadu. It will be a repeat of the 2019 election where the alliance code a handsome victory," said Karti Chidambaram.





"The people of Tamil Nadu want a regime change and a government which does not have the smell, stain or shadow of Hindi, Hindutva BJP in Tamil Nadu," he added.