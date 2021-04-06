Tamil Nadu polls: 26.29 per cent voting recorded till 11 am, says CEO

Chennai :





Namakkal district recorded the highest of 28.33 per cent and Tirunelveli the lowest at 20.98, the CEO told reporters here.





Chennai's polling percentage till 11 am stood at 23.67 per cent, he said, adding there have been "no untoward incidents so far" from across the state.





Asked about complaints of votes being cast to a particular political party irrespective of whichever button was pressed on the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at a booth near the city, Sahoo said no such report has been received from the RO. Polling is underway in Tamil Nadu to 234 Assembly seats.

Tamil Nadu recorded 26.29 per cent voting till 11 am on Tuesday, Chief Electoral Officer Satyabrata Sahoo Said.