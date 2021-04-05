Confident Palaniswami signs off 4-month long campaign at Edappadi

Coimbatore :

“I am confident that the AIADMK alliance will win all the 234 seats and again form the government,” concluded Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami wrapping up his marathon campaign on Sunday, 1.30 minutes before the Election Commission set deadline of 7 pm at Edappadi.





The Chief Minister, who kick-started his campaign for the elections from Edappadi in Salem district on December 19 after offering prayers at Sendraya Perumal Temple in Periyasoragai had strikingly brought the curtains down on his whirlwind tour on his home turf Edappadi itself.





For more than three months, the Chief Minister was touring non-stop addressing public from an open van and holding stage meetings with alliance party leaders for the crucial Assembly polls that may decide the fortunes of the AIADMK in the absence of its charismatic leader J Jayalalithaa.





Poll observers said that Palaniswami is undisputedly the only Chief Minister to have travelled long and wide for campaign rallies among his predecessors.





“The Chief Minister would have travelled, not less than 20,000 kilometers and would have addressed more than 250 open rallies covering all 234 constituencies across the state,” said an AIADMK functionary.





Even when most other AIADMK heavy weights confined their campaigns to their home constituencies in this tightly fought political battle, the Chief Minister shouldered the responsibility and crisscrossed the entire state to drum up support for AIADMK and its alliance partners.





Wrapping up his whirlwind campaign among a huge turn-out of people in Edappadi, Palaniswami as usual didn’t spare the DMK by dubbing it as a party known for unleashing lawlessness, anarchy and disrespecting women.





“Stalin will understand the strength of AIADMK in Edappadi constituency once poll results come. Only the DMK has lost its deposit once by contesting here,” he said.





The Chief Minister also harped on the government’s achievements, including better infrastructure amenities, water conservation projects and other welfare measures executed by him.





Except for the campaign in the evening, the CM spent a quiet day by meeting members of a farmer’s body and held discussions with party men.