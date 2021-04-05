Braving scorching heat, candidates make frantic bids to woo voters on last day

Chennai :

With the campaign coming to a close at 7 pm on Sunday, the contestants have made all efforts to woo voters on a door-to-door campaign under the scorching sun. The spate of extreme weather did not hinder the campaign.





In the hectic closing day of the election campaign, AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam garnered support for his party’s candidates contesting from Periyakulam (Reserve), Cumbum and Andipatti, the constituency considered as AIADMK’s stronghold, by highlighting the schemes implemented in Tamil Nadu for the welfare of people. “It was the Theni district, which helped party leaders - MG Ramachandran, founder of AIADMK, and his successor J Jayalalithaa, former chief minister, become legendary,” Panneerselvam, who is contesting from Bodinayakanur constituency, said. During his campaign at Andipatti, Panneerselvam recalled the legacy of MGR after garlanding his statue on Vaigai road.





In Kovilpatti, one of the constituencies in the Thoothukudi district, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, the contestant, is campaigning intensively to fancy his chances in the poll.





Unlike other districts, Kanniyakumari comprising 6 assembly segments also goes to by-poll for Lok Sabha, simultaneously. Vijay Vasanth, son of late H Vasanthakumar, former Congress MP of Kanniyakumari, is trying to fill the shoes of his father, as he’s contesting the by-poll. Vijay Vasanth, who made his political debut, is taking his father’s sentiment, which he hopes could propel him to victory. As Vijay Vasanth has been taken as a lucky talisman by the Congress cadre, the contestants of Assembly constituencies in the district relied on his campaign to garner votes, sources said.