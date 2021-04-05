EPS, OPS promise to maintain Tamil Nadu as best-governed State

Chennai :

They also questioned whether DMK has fulfilled the promises given to the people. In 2006, DMK promised two acres of land to landless farmers and in the 2009 Parliamentary election, they promised to write off the gold loan of self-help groups. But none of them was implemented. AIADMK convenors also claimed that DMK was responsible for bringing NEET, methane, hydrocarbon and for banning Jallikattu.





Dhinakaran, during his final hours of the campaign, assured that the Kovilpatti constituency will witness development and all the people will have their basic needs fulfilled. “Drinking water will be brought under second pipeline scheme and all the unlaid roads will be laid. The district headquarters hospital in Kovilpatti will be upgraded and all the necessary equipment required for the hospital will be brought it,” said Dhinakaran.





Seeman, during his final campaign, said that he will go for fundamental change in political and administrative structure in the country. “When the population of the country was just Rs 30 crore there were 543 Parliamentary constituencies and now the population is over 130 crore and still we have the same number of constituencies. NTK will fight to double the number of Parliamentary constituencies,” said Seeman.





Vijayakant and his son Vijayaprabakaran campaigned for their party Deputy Secretary Azhagapuram Murugesan at Virugambakkam constituency. Vijayakant sat inside the car and with folded hands sought votes and Vijayaprabakaran was seen travelling in the open seeking votes for Mohanraj.