Give me opportunity to execute my plans for TN’s growth: Stalin

Chennai :

Stalin, who has been shuttling between districts and occasionally visiting Kolathur since early March, spared the last hour of the campaign for himself. Winding up his campaign with a roadshow at Agaram in Kolathur, he said, “I have a lot of plans for Tamil Nadu. Give me an opportunity to execute my plans to usher in development in the State. I am proclaiming from Agaram. Kazhagam (DMK) regime will touch sigaram (peak) soon. Let your earning end on April 6. Let May 2 be the start of a new era of development of Tamil Nadu.” Stalin, who also released a short video summarising his campaign, walked on the streets of Kolathur.





Like in other constituencies, the DMK president shook hands and took selfies with the people on the streets, before boarding his campaign vehicle sharp at 7 pm Sunday. Earlier in the day, the DMK chief campaigned for his son Udhayanidhi Stalin in Chepauk, where he responded to the ruling AIADMK’s newspaper advertisement campaign.





“For argument’s sake, let us assume that we were guilty of the charges levelled against us by the AIADMK over a decade ago. Why did the AIADMK regime, which ruled for 10 years, not try us in the court of law and get us convicted? Why did you not arrest us?” Stalin asked, before reiterating that every vote cast for AIADMK would also go to the BJP and hence the people should not allow the ruling party to win a single seat.