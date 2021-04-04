Cong committed to correct BJP's governance of division,

Guwahati :

Addressing a press conference here, the former union minister alleged that the saffron party has throughout its poll campaign attempted to destroy tenets of democracy and Assamese identity.





''The BJP believes in division, distortion and deceit.





Five years of its rule in Assam has put a stamp on this,'' he said.





Asserting that Congress treats everyone equally and fairly, he said, ''BJP's politics is centred around hatred.





The last five years have seen an unprecedented downfall in Assam's economic prowess, peace in the state and severe damage to Assamese identity.'' Khurshid said the ''writing is on the wall'' for the BJP after the support Congress' Grand Alliance received from the people of the state for its 'Five Guarantees'.





All India Mahila Congress president and former MP from Assam, Sushmita Dev, said recent developments have been black days for the democracy of Assam, with BJP ''resorting to everything that could be categorised as undemocratic - from blackmailing and threatening to steal EVMs''.