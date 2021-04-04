Sun, Apr 04, 2021

Shraddha Kapoor has double role in 'Chaalbaaz In London'

Published: Apr 04,202108:16 AM by IANS

Actress Shraddha Kapoor will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashars new film Chaalbaaz In London .

File Photo
Mumbai:
Incidentally, Parashar had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit "Chaalbaaz". The film cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

"This will be my first-ever double role and it will definitely be challenging for any actor," says Shraddha.

She adds: "It's a great opportunity and a learning experience for me to work with Pankaj sir who has entertained us for so many years."

Parashar claims: "Shraddha is like magic on screen. I believe she is going to blow away audiences with her double role. For me, there is nobody better than her for a film like 'Chaalbaaz In London'."

The film has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ahmed Khan and Shaira Khan.
