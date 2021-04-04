Stalin promises to strive hard for Statehood to Pondy

Puducherry :

Addressing an election meeting here this evening Stalin charged the BJP government at the Centre with troubling the Narayanasamy government here through the Lt Governor and not allowing to implement welfare schemes here. He charged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi do not want any other government than the BJP to rule peacefully and wants functioning in an “autocratic” manner.





He said that the BJP is indulging in toppling the democratically elected government s and the last one in the row is Puducherry government led by Narayansamy. The BJP is also planning to grab the natural resources of Pudcuherry, he added. He also charged that Modi who said that he do not know about the Pollachi sex racket is not fit to be a Prime Minister. He wondered why the Prime minister failed to announce anything about Puducherry’s statehood and waiver of its legacy loan besides who will be the NDA chief ministerial candidate. Stating that the DMK led front will have a massive victory in Puducherry, he called up on the people of Pduucherry to secure a massive victory for the Secular Democratic Alliance(SDA) here also and not to allow the BJP to fix its root in the union territory.