Amit Shah exhorts Tamil Nadu electorate to revive MGR rule

The BJP leaders termed the Congress and DMK alliance as a corrupt, dynasty promoting alliance and demanded the voters to ensure that the NDA alliance continues to rule Tamil Nadu.





“Tamil Nadu is witnessing the rule of the common man and has been opposing the dynasty politics for the past ten years and let this continue,” Amit Shah said during his campaign roadshow while seeking votes for BJP candidate Khushbu Sundar in Thousand Lights constituency. He also reiterated that the DMK leader MK Stalin is worried only about the political future of his son Udayanidhi Stalin. The BJP leader travelled atop an open van with Kushboo and other NDA candidates, including John Pandian (Egmore) Ashok (Velachery) and KP Kanthan, Sholinganallur AIADMK candidates from nearby constituencies, who also attended the roadshow. Former deputy mayor Karate R Thiagarajan, who joined the BJP, brought in his supporters to ensure that the roadshow is well- attended in the Dravidian heartland. “Bharat Mata ki Jai” and saffron party flags fluttered in large numbers during the last leg of the campaign, by the NDA leader. As a result, traffic was disrupted in several parts of Chennai.





Lambasting the DMK, Shah said the DMK is engaged in dynastic politics and Stalin is more concerned about his son and family. While the NDA government is committed to serving the poor and farmers of Tamil Nadu, the UPA on the other side is devoted to serving two families. Citing these, he exuded confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would again reject the corrupt and dynastic UPA. Hence, he appealed to the people to put an end to both DMK, its ally Congress and bring back MGR’s rule. There were four ‘Ji’s, including Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and of now, Rahul Gandhi in the family of Congress and three ‘Ji’s, including Karunanidhi, Stalin and his son Udhayanithi in DMK’s family involved in politics. Meanwhile, Shah took pride in the NDA government’s efforts that led to the declaration of seven sub-castes under Scheduled Caste as ‘Devendrakula Velalar’ in Tamil Nadu after the Prime Minister gave a nod in Parliament. However, the DMK and Congress opposed it. Moreover, the BJP led Centre also passed a Bill allocating 10 per cent reservation for economically backward other castes.