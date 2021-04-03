Farmers besiege Karur Collectorate, demand to cancel Aravakurichi polls

Thiruchirapalli :

Members of Desiya Thennindiya Nadhigal Inaippu Vivasayigal Sangam, led by its state president P Ayyakannu, arrived at the Karur district collectotrate and sought an audience with district Collector Prashant M Wadnere to press their demand to cancel the election to Aravakurichi assembly constituence as a group of farmers were not allowed to file their nominations as per their plan in protest against the BJP leadership which failed to fulfill their demands as promised in Delhi.





According to Ayyakannu, Home Minister Amit Shah had a discussion with the agitating farmers, including those from Tamil Nadu, ahead of Lok Sabha elections and promised to waive agriclutural loans and fulfill other demands of the farmers. However, after the election, the BJP government enacted three farm laws which were against the interests of farmers and supported corporate firms.





Since the BJP government has not fulfilled the demands, the association, which met recently decided to field candidates from the farming community in all the constituencies wherever the BJP contested in the state. When the farmers were proceeding to Aravakurichi to file their nominations against the BJP candidate K Annamalai, they were stopped midway and prevented from filing their papers. Since the farmers, who are residents of this democratic country, were not allowed, the Election Commission should initiate steps to cancel the Aravakurichi election.





“By preventing the farmers from filing the papers, it has been clear that the government as well as the officials treat the farmers as second rate citizens. So we will continue to protest until the election is put off”, said Ayyakannu.





Later, they shouted slogans in support of their demands. Subsequently, they were allowed to meet the district collector and district election officer Prashant M Wadnere and submit a petition consisting their demands.