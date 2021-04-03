Lawlessness will prevail if DMK comes to power: EPS

Coimbatore :

Addressing a campaign rally in his home turf Salem district, the Chief Minister reminded the people of ‘katta’ panchayat (illegal kangaroo court), land grabbing and lawlessness that prevailed during the previous DMK rule.





“About 16,000 acres of land grabbed by the DMK leaders were retrieved by former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa,” he said.





Hitting out at Stalin for his remarks that AIADMK will vanish after this assembly polls, Palaniswami said that AIADMK, which has grown by its hard work can never be defeated.





“Ours is a victory alliance formed for the development of the state. But the DMK has formed an opportunistic alliance and is into a false campaign against the ruling government,” he said. Claiming that the DMK leaders have been continuously disrespecting women, the Chief Minister said that there will be no safety for women, if DMK comes to power.





“Stalin has been threatening the officials even when not in power. People can’t live in peace, if they manage to come. The DMK does not think about people. But the DMK is hungry to come to power through a backdoor way by doing some tricks. So, the people should be very cautious and ensure that DMK is completely wiped out from the state,” he said.