BJP seeks disqualification of Udhayanidhi for remarks against party leaders

Chennai :

BJP state general secretary Karu Nagarajan, in this complaint, said that Udhayanidhi in his political campaign at Dharapuram on March 31 said that late Ministers Arun Jaitely and Sushma Swaraj died due to pressure exerted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





"Udhayanidhi's comments are ridiculous, defamatory and libelous in nature slandering the office of Prime Minister", said Nagarajan, who also urged ECI to disqualify Udhayanidhi and to remove his name from the list of star campaigners of DMK.