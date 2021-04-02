Priyanka to campaign in Sriperumbudur, Kumari on April 3

Chennai :

On Saturday, Priyanka would visit her father Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial in Sriperumbudur, where she would briefly campaign for DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidates in Chennai region, before flying to Kanniyakumari.





The AICC general secretary would address a rally in support of her party and DMK candidates in Kanniyakumari. Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth is running against BJP’s Pon Radhakrishnan in the Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha constituency which is going for a bypoll owing to the demise of Congress MP H Vasanthakumar who succumbed to COVID-19 some months ago.





Like her brother Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka who was busy campaigning in Kerala and Assam, would be restricting her campaign to one day in Tamil Nadu. Priyanka’s tour notwithstanding, the overall campaign time dedicated by the Congress national high command to the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu would only amount to a couple of days.





Congress leaders playing truant in campaign





Barring former union finance minister P Chidambaram, who has been campaigning for the secular alliance candidates since last week, not many major AICC leaders have hit the campaign trail in the Dravidian heartland and that too when the party released a list of 30 star campaigners, including over a dozen leaders from up north.





Congress leaders are playing truant in the state Assembly poll campaign at a time when the BJP was deputing a battery of leaders, including the PM and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in the state to increase the likeability of the NDA candidates.