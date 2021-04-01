Govt gets Rs 32,835 cr from disinvestment in FY21

New Delhi :

As the disinvestment processes were hit by the pandemic, the realisation turned out to be way lower than than the original target of Rs 2.10 lakh crore for the financial year.





In a tweet on Wednesday, Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Tuhin Kanta Pandey said: "Total DIPAM receipts in 2020-21 stand at Rs 71,857 crore, which include disinvestment receipts of Rs 32,835 crore and dividend receipts of Rs 39,022 crore."





Several public sector undertakings (PSUs) proposed to be divested during the fiscal did not go through the sale process as the pandemic impacted the processes.





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget FY22, said that all the previuosly announced privatisation processes including that of Air India and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and the initial public offering of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will be completed in FY21-22.





In another tweet on Wednesday, the DIPAM Secretary said that the total dividend receipts from Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) in FY 2020-21 have touched Rs 39,022 crore, which exceeds the revised estimate (RE) of Rs 34,717 crore, and is more than actual dividend receipts (Rs 35,543 crore) during the previous financial year.