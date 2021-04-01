DLF CEO Rajeev Talwar retires

New Delhi :

"Further to our disclosure dated January 29, 2021, please note that Rajeev Talwar has been superannuated from the close of business hours of March 31, 2021," the company said in a regulatory filing.





The company had said in January that Talwar had decided to retire. After joining the company in 2006, he became the whole time director in 2014 and was elevated as the company's CEO in 2015.





The company also informed the exchanges that Kashi Nath Memani and Dharam Vir Kapur will retire as independent directors of the company with effect from the close of business hours on March 31, upon the completion of their second term. They were reappointed as independent directors for two consecutive years with effect from April 1, 2019 till March 31, 2021.