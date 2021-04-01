Ramadoss, son skip campaign in Katpadi, AIADMK cadre miffed

Vellore :

The father-son duo campaigned in Vellore, Ranipet and KV Kuppam Assembly segments some days ago, but chose to ignore Katpadi constituency, which has a sizeable Vanniyar population. Irked AIADMK cadre feel that the PMK leaders’ ‘boycott’ decision might be due to the machinations of DMK general secretary Duraimurugan, who is contesting from the seat against AIADMK’s V Ramu.





When asked for his reaction, AIADMK candidate Ramu said, “the PMK informed us that we had approached them too late and a campaign by Ramadoss and his son can’t be fixed in Katpadi at this juncture as both had a tight poll campaign schedule. We asked them to campaign in Katpadi either on March 29 or 30. But PMK men told us they were yet to cover the constituencies where their party candidates were contesting.”





However, Ramu did not answer when asked whether it could be due to ‘understanding’ between Ramadoss and Duraimurugan. But, he added, “party cadre are now working overtime to see that we ensure a win in this constituency by ourselves without PMK’s help. It is also a chance to prove our strength in the Assembly segment.”





Senior AIADMK functionaries accepted that even if both the father and son had campaigned in four constituencies per day, they could have covered the entire state.





Even Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami had not yet campaigned in Vellore constituency after polls were announced. His campaign visit was before the announcement of elections. Palaniswami is expected to campaign at Natrampalli in Tirupattur constituency on April 3.